Malawi through to Cosafa quarterfinals

Malawi came from behind to beat Namibia 2-1 and qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2019 Cosafa Cup which is underway in South Africa.

Namibia scored in the 15th minute of the game through Charles Hambila before Gabadinho Mhango equalised for Malawi in the 42nd minute.

Early in the second half, Malawi took the lead. Striker Richard Mbulu was fouled in the box and Gerald Phiri Junior who came in as a substitute scored from the penalty spot.

The Flames held on to their lead till the final whistle.

After the game, Coach Meke Mwase was happy with the win.

“I am happy with the way the team is playing, teamwork is helping us to score goals and since we are left with a game we will work on where we saw some loopholes,” he said.

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin said his boys let themselves down.

“We are going to work hard in our last game because we don’t know what will come in the game between Malawi and Mozambique,” said Benjamin.

Malawi are on top with 6 points, Namibia are second with 3 points while Mozambique and Seychelles have a point each.