Malawi elections: Event to forget for entertainers

This year’s tripartite elections are full of surprises as giants have mercilessly been beaten by minnows.

Among the casualties in the race to parliament, are famous entertainers. Considering that they command huge fan bases nationwide, some were odds-on favourites to earn the ticket to parliament but alas! Voters settled for other options.

The list of entertainers who did not meet the price tag for the ticket to parliament are comedians Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya in theatre circles and Bon Kalindo also known as Winiko, Musicians Lucius Banda, Tay Grin and Fredokiss, not forgetting veteran footballer Fisher Kondowe.

Since Lucius Banda and Bon Kalindo have tasted parliamentary seats, the public is feeling much sorry for the rest on the list. Also taking into account the fact that Michael was competing against people’s favourites in Malanje central Kondwani Nankhumwa, some quarters feel his loss is justifiable.

Blantyre City South Constituency had 10 parliamentary candidates, Urban artist Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua and footballer Fisher Kondowe inclusive. The hip hop artist being a crowd puller was tipped to win but he only managed the second spot with Kondowe coming third.

In Lilongwe city central constituency, the internationally recognised musician Tay Grin was among the candidates. It was surprising to note that his fame failed to save him.

Analysts have commented that Malawians are now making informed choices. This follows the failure of many Goliaths in the political arena, to win in their respective constituencies.