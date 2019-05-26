Livingstonia Synod tells MEC to be cautious

The CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has called upon the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to continue to exercise caution and refrain from announcing results of the presidential elections.

The Synod said this in a letter on Saturday addressed to MEC and signed by moderator Rev D.F Chipofya and General Secretary Rev Dr Levi Nyondo.

According to the synod, its Church and Society Programme (CSP), along with other civil society stakeholders, deployed election observers who witnessed both positive and negative aspects to the election process on polling day.

“We witnessed that the voting process was peaceful and by-and-large citizens were able to vote freely and without interference. However, we are concerned with irregularities in the counting process and reports of tampered ballots.

“These issues give us grave concerns and we welcome steps taken by MEC investigators and lawyers, the police and the courts to resolve them,” the Synod said.

It then called on MEC to delay announcing results saying interim and unverified results would only fuel future discord.

The synod also appealed to all political parties, candidates, stakeholders and the citizens at large to be patient and to refrain from spreading rumours and unverified results which could lead to violence.