MEC releases parliamentary results

DPP gets majority, MCP 55, UTM has 4

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released results for the May 21 parliamentary elections.

According to the released results, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has the most Members of Parliament (MP) with 62, seven ahead of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which has 55 seats.

UTM has four MPs, UDF has 10, PP has 5, Aford has 1, while 55 are independent parliamentarians.

During the press conference, Ansah congratulated all who have won and told them to lead Malawians to a brighter future.

“You have been bestowed with a heavy responsibility and May you come up to the expectations of the Malawian nation. I urge you and the party supporters to celebrate with responsibility and with respect for opponents.

“For those who have not made it this time, I say that this is the decision of the majority of Malawian voters and we must accept it with grace and generosity. ,” she said.

Ansah also announced that the commission failed to provide an update on the presidential elections because of an injunction which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) obtained earlier on Saturday.

She said: “I wish to inform you that the Commission has been served with an injunction restraining us from proceeding with announcement of presidential results. The Commission will wait for this process to be concluded before announcing the results. To that effect today we are announcing the parliamentary elections results.”