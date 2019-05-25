Chilima calls for fresh polls

Vice President Saulos Chilima has called on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to nullify the 21 May Tripartite Elections and hold fresh polls.

Chilima, who is also UTM presidential candidate, made the call today at press conference in Lilongwe.

He said the credibility of the elections has been greatly compromised as serious irregularities that have been identified have not been satisfactorily dealt with.

Chilima noted that the law gives MEC the mandate to announce results after eight days from polling day.

According to Chilima, the announcement of results does not mean that the electoral commission must announce the winner.

He said MEC has three options which are to declare a nullification of the aggregated vote, a stalemate of the aggregated vote and announce a winner based on the aggregated vote.

“In view of the chaos that has ensued under the watch of the Electoral Commission, I am calling upon the Electoral Commission for the nullification of the aggregated vote under the Tripartite Elections of May 21,” he said.

Chilima added that Malawi should regroup and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi.

Chilima said: “We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country to ransom”