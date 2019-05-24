Billy Kaunda outsmarts Harry Mkandawire in Mzimba West

Music icon Billy Kaunda has hailed people of Mzimba West for entrusting him to serve them following Tuesday’s polls where he beat Malawi Congress Party’s Harry Mkandawire.

Kaunda said this on Thursday after unconfirmed results showed that he is leading for the parliamentary election that took place on Tuesday 21 May.

“First of all let me thank chiefs from Mzimba west and entire people for entrusting me to solve them again in the next five years. I am sure I did well during my time as Member of Parliament and that’s why people from this constituency decided to elect me to bail them from development drought,” said Kaunda

Apart from Mkandawire, aspirants in the area included one time presidential candidate Loveness Gondwe.

This is the second time for Kaunda to be elected as legislator of the area and he also once served as MP for Blantyre City South East.

He was also once a deputy minister in late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika regime.