Mwase names final Cosafa squad

…Malawi to fly to South Africa on Friday

Flames coach Meke Mwase has named his final 20 man squad for the COSAFA Cup with the inclusion of five foreign based players.

The five are Mozambique trio of strikers Richard Mbulu and Chawanangwa Kawonga and midfielder John Banda plus South African based duo of Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri.

Captain John Lanjesi is out after suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday.

The Flames will leave Blantyre by road this afternoon for Lilongwe where they will fly to South Africa tomorrow morning.

The team start its group B campaign with a match against Seychelles on Sunday before facing Namibia on Tuesday and Mozambqiue on Thursday.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

Ernest Kakhobwe

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Charles petro

Peter Cholopi

Dennis Chembezi

Precious Sambani

Gomezgani Chirwa

Midfielders

Chikoti Chirwa

Micium Mhone

Gerald Phiri Junior

Peter Banda

John Banda

Duncan Nyoni

Mike Mkwate

Chimwemwe Idana

Strikers

Richard Mbulu

Gabadinho Mhango

Hassan Kajoke

Chawanangwa Kaonga