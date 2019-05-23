Mwase names final Cosafa squad

…Malawi to fly to South Africa on Friday
Flames coach Meke Mwase has named his final 20 man squad for the COSAFA Cup with the inclusion of five foreign based players.
The five are Mozambique trio of strikers Richard Mbulu and Chawanangwa Kawonga and midfielder John Banda plus South African based duo of Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri.
Captain John Lanjesi is out after suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday.
The Flames will leave Blantyre by road this afternoon for Lilongwe where they will fly to South Africa tomorrow morning.
The team start its group B campaign with a match against Seychelles on Sunday before facing Namibia on Tuesday and Mozambqiue on Thursday.
The following is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali
Ernest Kakhobwe
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
Charles petro
Peter Cholopi
Dennis Chembezi
Precious Sambani
Gomezgani Chirwa
Midfielders
Chikoti Chirwa
Micium Mhone
Gerald Phiri Junior
Peter Banda
John Banda
Duncan Nyoni
Mike Mkwate
Chimwemwe Idana
Strikers
Richard Mbulu
Gabadinho Mhango
Hassan Kajoke
Chawanangwa Kaonga