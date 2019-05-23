DPP tells Chakwera to stop inciting violence

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera to stop inciting violence and intimidating the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The party said this in a statement signed by its election chairperson Kondwani Nankhumwa.

On Wednesday – less than 24 hours after Malawians voted in the tripartite elections – Chakwera told MEC to expedite vote counting saying results tabulated by his party showed that he was leading.

The ruling party said Chakwera is actually portraying MCP as a lawless party of violence by intimidating the electoral body to announce the party’s results even before the votes are counted.

“We are further saddened to note that Reverend Chakwera is deliberately inciting violence and bloodshed. He has gone to the extent of declaring that he is “ready to shed blood” even before MEC declares results.

“We the DPP and all Malawians of goodwill find this statement shocking, appalling, irresponsible and very unfortunate. We therefore urge Dr Chakwera to stop inciting violence and bloodshed in the country.

“The DPP is also calling upon Reverend Chakwera to immediately stop threatening and intimidating the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC),” reads part of the statement.

The DPP added that Chakwera’s statement that he will not accept any other results other than those counted by his party is disturbing.

According to the DPP, MEC is doing a commendable job in tabulating the national vote and it is important that the commission should do its job without any external forces, threats or pressure from political parties or any other/persons.