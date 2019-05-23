Breaking: Mutharika overtakes Chakwera in fresh results

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika has leapfrogged the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera on the fresh pattern of results.

Mutharika beats Lazarus Chakwera in the 75.81% of votes from the 3792 polling centers out of all 5002 polling centers nationwide.

Chakwera had been leading at the stage of 35.% last night.

The DPP now leads with 40.49% against Chakwera’s 35.44%.

Saulos Chilima of the UTM falls third with 18.35%.

Fourth comes UDF President Atupele Muluzi with 4.51%.

Rounding up the seven list of Presidential aspirants are Peter Kuwani of the MMD with 0.43%, John Chisi of the UP with 0.40% and lastly Independent candidate Hadwick Kaliya with 0.33%.

According to MEC Chairperson Jean Ansah, all queries are being treated by the commission.

They span from miscellaneous annomalies that have risen over the last 24 hours.

THE FIGURES

Presidential Vote tabulation as at around 75.81 % as follows:

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, MCP – 1, 257 853 (35%)

Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, UTM – 651, 144 (18.48%)

Prof. John Eugenes Chisi, Umodzi Party – 14, 288 (0.40%)

Reverend Hadwick Kaliya, Independent – 11, 789 (0.33%)

Peter DSD Kuwani, MMD – 15,418 (0.43%)

Atupele Muluzi, UDF – 161 499 (4.55%)

Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, DPP – 1, 436, 877 (40.49%)