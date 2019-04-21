MCP will always remain in opposition- Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika who is also leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says he will make sure that MCP should remain in opposition.

President Mutharika together with some of DPP officials on Saturday staged a whistle-stop tour in Lilongwe city.

Addressing people at Mitundu Trading Centre in Lilongwe, Mutharika confidently told the crowd that his party will do everything possible to ensure that that MCP does not go into government.

“Malawi Congress Party will continue operating in opposition and I Peter Mutharika will never allow MCP to rule this country again,” he said

The president told people at Mitundu that there is no party in opposition side that can deliver what DPP has done in five years.

He then reminded the people that the forthcoming tripartite elections are a junction and people will decide where they will choose the way to go.

He however urged people to choose DPP claiming that DPP is not on the land to do politics but to plant developments.

“DPP has delivered to its best and voting this party out of government is hampering development from continuing,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader then pronounced again that his government has met its manifesto it baked and delivered to the nation ahead of previous 2014 general election.

“DPP government has done everything stipulated in the manifesto and this simply means that DPP fulfils what it promises,” narrated Mutharika.

However, this has sparked debate where some people are saying DPP has not delivered to its pledge claiming that a lot have been left undone.

Mutharika could not abandon the mic without addressing issues irritating Mitundu residents and he assured the residents that his government will bring technical college, upgrade roads and build a hospital that will help people living in Mitundu.

Making his remarks, the DPP governor for the central region Binton Kuntsaila called upon people to vote for Mutharika on presidential seat come 21st May this year.