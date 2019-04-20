TNM Super League round up: Mlatho Mponela and TN Stars remain winless, Eagles go top

Blue Eagles FC recorded their second win of the season, thanks to their 1-0 hard fought victory over rookies Ntopwa FC at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Area 30 based cops were frustrated in the opening half as Ntopwa FC refused to open up at the back and it was goalless at half time.

However, Kingsley Kuwali made sure that three points were in the bag for the home side as he scored in the second half to take his side top of the standings.

At Civil Stadium, Chitipa United scored in the late stages to deny Kamuzu Barracks from collecting their first full points.

Sammy Chiponda had given the 2016 TNM Super League winners an early lead but Elisha Nyirongo leveled the scoreline with some few minutes to play to frustrate the home fans who were hoping to collect maximum points having failed to beat Mighty Tigers last week in their opening league match.

At Kasungu Stadium, Mlatho Mponela made headlines again as they collected yet another red card in a match where they lost 3-1 to Karonga United.

Gule Mwaisope had given the visitors an early lead but Hassan Upindi equalized from the spot to make it 1-all.

However, Karonga United scored two more goals through Victor Lungu and Mabvuto Mwenechilanga to put the game beyond the hosts’ reach.

Things went from bad to worse for Mlatho Mponela as Mude Jeffrey and Kelvin Malikebu were sent off for unsporting behavior.

This was Mponela’s third red card in succession and their second defeat at home.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Walusungu M’doka, Lloyd Njaliwa and Deus Mkutu were on target as Moyale Barracks thumped TN Stars to go second on the table with four points from three games.

The result means TN Stars have conceded seven goals without a reply in their two opening league games.

The action continues on Sunday, with Mzuni FC playing host to TN Stars while Civil Sporting will host Karonga United at Civo Stadium.

At Chitowe, Dwangwa United will be hoping to register their first win when they host Chitipa United while Masters Security will welcome Ntopwa FC at Dedza Stadium.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers are on bay having contributed more players to the national team.