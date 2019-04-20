DPP Blue League donates to school for the visually impaired

DPP Blue League has donated items worth K350,000 to visually impaired students at St Maria Goretti Resource Centre in Nkhatabay.

The group donated items such as 10 bags of maize, soap, cooking oil and sugar.

Speaking when they delivered the items at the centre on Sunday, Vice chairperson for the league Tapiwa Mikwanda said they feel sad when visually impaired are lacking things which members of the group can afford to buy.

On his part, Steven Kaunda who is a teacher at the school thanked the league for the donation.

“We are happy and thankful for the donation today and we want to send another message to President Arthur Peter Mutharika who is the patron of the Blue League that the school always appreciate the support the government gives us,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda asked government to increase the funds that the school receives every month.

St Maria Goretti Resource centre is a government run school for the visually impaired and it has 18 students.