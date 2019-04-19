Mutharika: It is possible to take Malawi to prosperity

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawians to draw lessons from Jesus saying it is possible to defeat evil and take Malawi to prosperity.

Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika said this in their Easter message delivered through a press statement signed by presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani.

The first couple has asked people in the country to emulate Jesus’ selflessness and dedicate themselves to the national goal of improving the quality of life of all Malawians.

They also want Malawians to use this period to think deeply about their spiritual lives.

“To this end, the President and the First Lady invite Malawians to use this occasion to reflect deeply on their spiritual standing. The President and the First Lady hope that Christians in Malawi will use this Easter to strengthen their spiritual lives,” reads part of the statement.

The first has since wished all Malawians joy and happiness during this important occasion in the history of Christianity around the world.

During Easter, Christians commemorate the trials and tribulations of Jesus Christ, his death on the Cross and then his triumph over evil through the resurrection. Jesus sacrificed his life for the good of human kind and in obedience to the wish of the Almighty God.