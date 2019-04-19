Magufuli to visit Malawi: Lake saga on the agenda

Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli will visit Malawi next week with the Lake Malawi wrangle high on the agenda.

According to the Malawi Ministry Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Magufuli will arrive in Malawi on April 24 and leave the next day.

During his visit, the Tanzanian president will hold bilateral talks with President Peter Mutharika where the issue of the lake is expected to be discussed.

“Apart from holding bilateral talks with Mutharika, Magufuli will open the 2019 Tobacco Market season at the Lilongwe Auction Floors on 25th April 2019,” the ministry said in a statement and promised to release more information about the visit in the next few days.

Malawi and Tanzania are involved in a boundary wrangle following Tanzania’s claim that it owns part of Lake Malawi.

Malawi maintains that the boundary between Malawi and Tanzania is the shoreline of Lake Malawi as established by Article 1(2) of the 1890 Anglo-German Treaty.

Talks over the dispute mediated by a team led by former Mozambique president Joachim Chissano have stalled for years.