Ben Phiri summoned

Malawi’s arguably most expensive adult-service worker, Sandra Andu Ntonya, has summoned Campaign Director of the ruling DPP, Ben Phiri, saying she has “explosives” that will reduce the DPP’s campaign architect into a smoldering wreck if leaked.

Andu had recently alleged that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was performing webcam sex with another Malawian, Asheren Enless Masambo, a lady based in Ireland.

While leaking text messages, audios and other WhatsApp voice in which Asheren claims to be dating the Malawian televangelist, Andu is yet to provide any conclusive evidence in support of her damning allegations.

But with regards to Ben Phiri’s summon, the Manchester-based sex worker did not divulge more details or agenda.

“Campaign Director of DPP, Dr Ben Phiri, please contact Andu as a matter of URGENCY. This is highly crucial Sir. Thank you!” she posted on her Facebook.

The Mancunian, who describes herself as a p**nstar and commands over 5 thousand followers on social media, followed her initial call with what she described as a “Final Call” about 30 minutes later for Ben Phiri.

She then went live on Facebook where she revealed to have been handed “explosives” that will wreck havoc in destroying Phiri’s career.

“It’s disaster. It’s Tsunami. It’s a hurricane. But some hurricane can be negated” she says in what was a 15 minute live-stream video.’

Ben Phiri was recently taken to task for attacking Shanil Muluzi, an aspirant for the opposition UTM of Saulos Chilima. Phiri has since apologized for his remarks reportedly after being confronted by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Malawi24 will be following her profile for any breaking news on this issue.