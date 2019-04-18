Bushiri shakes India

India is experiencing the magic of Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who visited the world’s second most populated country last year.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder whose Global Prophetic Tour last year saved over 2 million people is on a mission to set up ECG branches in the Hindu dominated country.

Overseeing the mission are Apostle Scott and Wiseman Claudio.

“It is always a great feeling to serve our father, Major 1. As he said it that this year is about Doubling the Numbers through evangelism and charity. We are doing just that here in India,” they said after visiting Odisha School of the Deaf and the Blind.

They interacted with learners, shared the word of God and donated items to the institution.

Bushiri, who faces alleged money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa, is said to be exploring the idea of ECG’s headquarters away from the Rainbow nation.

He has currently opened branches in Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country.