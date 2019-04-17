Recruitment of teachers commences

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says recruitment of both primary and secondary school teachers has commenced following availability of funds.

This is contained in a press statement released by the Ministry dated 16th April, 2019.

Government seeks to recruit over 5000 primary teachers and 500 secondary school teachers.

According to the statement, the recruitment takes into consideration all the teachers under IPTE 12.

“It must also be noted that the sum of the cohort is less than our allocation of 8000 primary school teachers. This, therefore entails that Nobody from the above mentioned cohort shall be left behind.

“This recruitment further takes into consideration Government’s commitment to reduce the high Pupil to Qualified Teacher Ratio (PQTR) between teachers and learners in the country with a goal of improving the quality of education, and also improving the welfare of our teachers,” says the statement.

It adds that currently, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Local Assemblies, has finalised the allocation of teachers as per each district’s to establishment saying all the concerned teachers will be notified before the beginning of the next term on where to report to.

Once recruited, all teachers will be introduced on payroll so that councils should not accumulate any arrears just like last year where newly recruited teachers were paid their salaries within the first month of their employment.