Devotion: Be strong in faith

Roman 4:19-21 KJV* “And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb: He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.”

The scripture above shows us that Abraham was strong in faith. He refused to be weak in faith. Weak faith does not mean the person doesn’t have faith.

Weak faith means the person has faith but does not EXERCISE the faith. Just as in physical when one doesn’t do exercises for long, they become weak, so is in the realm of spirit pertaining to the faith. If you haven’t exercised with your faith for long then it becomes weak.

How do we exercise our faith. Just as in physical where exercise means doing some work, it’s the same in Faith. In faith we exercise by being the Word doers. Remember faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God (Rom 10:17).

The Bible tells us to be the Word doers and not hearers only (Jas 1:22 KJV* “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”)

If you believe as a believer you were given power to trample over every power of the enemy (Luke 10:19), then start exercising by laying hands on the sick. Even if results are not immediately seen, don’t give up, continue doing this till you start getting results. People who exercise may not see results immediately but they don’t give up till they see the results.

If you know you have been blessed in Jesus Christ (Eph1:3) and you are a success (Joshua 1:8) behave like such person. Change the way you handle yourself, the way you speak and even the way you treat others. Treat others with dignity. Only failures mistreat others.

If you believe you are excelling in academics then talk and behave like an excellent person. Think differently, go to right seminars, and work hard as an excellent student. Dedicate ample time to studies and gather right stuff for excellence. This is exercising faith and the more you do this, the more you become strong in faith.

Faith is not just believing and sitting down. Faith that is not backed by Works becomes so weak and eventually becomes dead. Therefore exercise your faith before it becomes weaker and weaker. Jas 2:26 KJV* “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

Confession

I am a Word doer and hence I am strong in faith. Every day I do what the Word says I can do. I am the manifestation of His Word, in Jesus Name. Amen

