Chilumpha removed from list of presidential candidates

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has removed former Malawi vice president Cassim Chilumpha from the list of presidential candidates for the May 21 elections.

This follows a High Court ruling delivered on 11th April, 2019 that Chilumpha, who was declared duly nominated under the sponsorship of Tikonze Peoples Movement (TPM), cannot continue to represent the political grouping.

After Chilumpha presented his nomination papers to MEC, TPM lodged a petition with the High Court of Malawi to bar the former Malawi VP from representing the party as its presidential candidate.

Last week, the court ruled that Chilumpha cannot be on the ballot as a candidate sponsored by TPM because he was not elected as presidential candidate for TPM and was not being sponsored as such by TPM.

The court also found that Mr. Grant Chimenya, who counter-signed the nomination papers, even though an office bearer, was not authorized to certify that Chilumpha was being sponsored by TPM as candidate for the forthcoming Presidential election.

In a statement yesterday, MEC said the Commission has struck off Chilumpha’s name from the list of candidates duly nominated for election for the office of the President of the Republic of Malawi.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 with seven candidates seeking the presidency.