BT North aspirants pledge completion of Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga road

Blantyre North Constituency Aspiring candidates for the May 21 tripartite elections have vowed to push for the completion of the Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga road if voted into power.

The aspiring parliamentary candidates and councillors made the remarks during a public debate organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust at Linjidzi Primary School on Friday.

Independent parliamentary aspiring candidate Mary Busile expressed anger over the condition of the road.

“This project is long overdue and though there’s little progress in terms of the construction of the road but people from the constituency deserve to see more on the ground” Said Busile.

She added: “The road project is a benchmark for my manifesto as I have lined up several projects aimed at developing the area”.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Councillor for Linjidzi Ward, Deniss Chimalizeni Phiri said if completed the project will enhance the construction of feeder road projects in the area.

NICE District Civic Education Officer for Blantyre rural Rose Wengawenga Simfukwe said the organization will ensure that all aspirants are adhering to their manifestos.

“For the sake of transparency and accountability, as NICE we have manifesto copies of all aspiring candidates and the winning candidates will be taken to task for their promises,” said Simfukwe.

Branded by some as the “Campaign Road Project”, the construction of the road was first launched by former president Joyce Banda in April, 2014 at Namitembo Primary School ground in Zomba. The project was expected to be completed within four years after government committed 14 billion Kwacha for the work.

In April, 2015 then minister of Transport and Public Works Francis Kasaila promised that the road construction would begin within 90 days, however government failed to meet the pledge.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika re-launched the 62 kilometer road project in June last year and the first phase of the project is currently underway from Lirangwe Off M1 road to Linjidzi Bridge.