Devotion: We are a chosen generation

One Peter 2:9 KJV “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

All Christians are a chosen generation in Jesus Christ. The Word translated Chosen is Greek Word Eklektos and it also means picked out, elected, favourite, best class and excellence preeminent. You are simply the best amongst all God’s creation. Never look down on yourself and never despise yourself. See yourself the way God sees you.

When you become born again you are best class, favourite and that is why you are to show forth the praises of God. God is happy to be associated with you. Your generation changes and you are now Born of God. The seed of God remains in you. This seed is what Scientists refer to as DNA. 1Jn 3:9 ISV* “No one who has been born from God practices sin, because God’s seed abides in him…”

This seed comes through the Word of God. 1 Peter 1:23 ISV* “For you have been born again, not by a seed that perishes but by one that cannot perish—by the living and everlasting word of God.”

You are now taken into the family of God. Eph 3:14-15 KJV “For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named.”

You enjoy all benefits and privileges of being born in the family of the King of the Universe. There are no curses in this family but blessings only. That is why all born against are already blessed. Eph 1:3 KJV* “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ”

It is very wrong to associate a Born Again with earthly generational curse. He is in the generation of Christ. There is no curses in this generation. We have blessings only. Refuse to believe any person who associates you with earthly generational curses. This is not in the Word.

Gal 3:9 KJV* “So then they which be of faith are blessed with faithful Abraham.”

Gal 3:29 KJV* “And if ye be Christ’s, then are ye Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

Confession

I am a chosen generation. I operate in generational blessings. I can never be cursed. I am the heir according to the Word. I am blessed with all blessings. I am a success. In Jesus Name. Amen.