Chakwera trashes DPP manifesto

Malawi Congress Party-MCP leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is also the presidential candidate for the party in the May 21 elections has trashed the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) manifesto.

Speaking during a political rally he held at Nkhotakota L E A School on Sunday, the MCP leader said the DPP manifesto is just a compilation of promises that cannot be fulfilled as the ruling party has failed to demonstrate tangible results from what it promised Malawians in its 2014 manifesto.

Chakwera blamed the DPP administration as the root cause of the current challenges being faced by Malawians.

“Malawi Congress Party is the only hope for Malawians because the current administration has failed to deliver on their promises made in 2014, such as infrastructure, road system, farming, schools as well as health system,” he said.

The MCP leader then assured the people in the country that come May, if voted into power, his party will build a new Malawi which will meet the needs of the people.

He added that his party will do what past administrations have not managed to achieve for the past 25 years.