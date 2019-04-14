TNM Super League Roundup: M’deza scores twice for Civil, Silver held

Lucky M’deza netted a brace to inspire Civil Sporting Club to a thrilling 3-0 win over newly promoted side Mlatho Mponela on Sunday at Kasungu Stadium to start their league campaign on a high note.

M’deza scored in either half, with another strike coming from Isaac Msiska in a match where the rookies were reduced to ten men following a red card on Patrick Macheso after a reckless challenge on his opponent.

At Chitowe Stadium, Mighty Tigers needed two second half strikes to beat Dwangwa United 2-1 to collect four out of the possible six points from their Central Region outing.

Darlington Chinthala gave the hosts an early lead following some brilliant moves but Tigers came back roaring in the second half through Edwin Carlos and Chisimbiwe Kanyika to move up to second in the standings with four points.

And at Nankhaka Stadium, first half strikes from newly signed Henry Misinjo and Micium Mhone inspired Blue Eagles to a hard fought 2-1 victory over Moyale Barracks FC.

It was a match where MacDonald Harawa proved his worth with fantastic saves to keep his side into the game but Eagles came out hard to unlock his stubbornness before Deus Mkutu’s consolation goal in the second half.

The result means the Mzuzu based Soldiers have returned to their base with just a point from two games having been held to a 1-all draw by Masters Security on Saturday.

At Kamuzu Stadium, newly promoted Ntopwa FC failed to beat Mzuni FC despite creating lots of goal scoring opportunities.

The result means Mzuni will return to Mzuzu with just a point after losing 5-0 to Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday.

At Karonga Stadium, Chitipa United and Silver Strikers played out to a goalless draw but the Bankers will be delighted to go back to Lilongwe with four points from the possible six.