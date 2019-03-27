Street kids nabbed for breaking into bank

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested two street children aged 15 and 16 for breaking into National Bank head office in Blantyre.

The two kids are suspected of being involved in a series of breakings at National Bank of Malawi Blantyre head office, Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) offices and Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (ADD) offices where several computer accessories were stolen.

According to Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi, the two children led a team of detectives from Blantyre Police to the arrest of four men who were receiving the stolen items from the kids namely: Harry Palasa aged 52, Madalitso Chagoma aged 35, Francis Macheza aged 36 and Masika Golowa aged 33 from whom several stolen properties were recovered.

On March 25, 2019 the two children yet again led Police detectives to other three people who were found with some of the stolen items namely: Bilali Yasini aged 25, Hopeson Chamanda aged 30 and Esnarth Mofolo aged 43.

The police recovered; 6 Central processing units (CPUs) for Dell and HP desktop computers, one HP laptop computer, 3 monitors, 1 HP printer and 4 CCTV Cameras.

The two street children were also found with 13 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for different banks, 14 National Identity Cards (NRB), 9 Traffic Registration Cards, 15 personal Identity Cards, 1 Malawian Passport and 6 purses robbed from people within Blantyre City Centre.

All the suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony there in and receiving stolen property which contravenes the penal code.

Police have since encouraged people whose items were stolen within Blantyre City Centre to report and identify same at Blantyre Police Station.