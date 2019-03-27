MCP aspirant Edward Chileka Banda arrested

Malawi Police have arrested Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirant for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Edward Chileka Banda.

According to reports, Chileka Banda was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of forgery.

He is accused of forging the accountant’s signature on cheques at Eye for Development, a non-governmental organisation where he was working, in order to obtain money from the 50:50 Campaign.

Banda also pocketed money at the NGO for activities which were not implemented.

The aspirant however refuted social media reports that he has already been convicted describing them as fake and political.

“There have been reports found around that I have been convicted and I won’t represent the people of Mapuyu. That’s fake and political propaganda. Convicted of what? This is total lie and fabrications politically motivated.

“The work of political opponents who are trying so hard to disturb the campaign. The allegations and news are totally false and should be disregarded,” he said.

Banda came into the limelight last year when he defeated veteran politician Joseph Njobvuyalema to become the MCP aspirant for Mapuyu South Constituency.