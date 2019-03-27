Bushiri wins: Daily Sun apologizes for defamatory articles

… We are sorry Major 1, writes Daily Sun

South Africa’s Daily Sun has apologised to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri over an article containing false allegations against the prophet and other Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leaders.

The article with the headline Sex claims rock Bushiri church! – ‘Luxury hotels used for sexual encounters’ said #NotInMyNameSA alleged that four female members of Bushiri’s ECG had accused its top leaders of sexual harassment and abuse.

In its apology published in The Daily Sun, the newspaper has withdrawn its malicious statements.

“We unconditionally apologise to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the ECG and the church’s leaders for publishing publishing the allegations.

“We unreservedly withdraw those statements that were published,” the apology reads in part.

In the malicious article published on February 18, 2019, the women described the church as “one big bedroom”, and stated that luxurious Gauteng hotels were centres for sexual encounters and sickening orgies.

Bushiri through Makhudu Sefara of Unscripted Communication lodged a complaint with the South African Press Council over the article.

Sefara in the complaint said the allegations are false and not supported by facts.

“We believe such facts are not included in the story because they do not exist.”

He asked to know who participated in the so-called orgies, and when and where this happened.

“There is no effort is the news story to support the allegation with facts or evidence. Our submission is that the orgies are a figment of someone’s creative imagination,” he said.

The South African Press Council found that Daily Sun did not fairly report the news and failed to verify the accuracy of the malicious allegations.

The council then directed Daily Sun to unconditionally apologise to Bushiri, the ECG and the church’s leaders for publishing the damning allegations.

It also told the newspaper to unreservedly withdraw its statements.