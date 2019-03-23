TB Joshua is fed up: Issues stern warning over handling of elections

T.B. Joshua has given a “prophetic warning” to the Nigerian government concerning the handling of “inconclusive elections” in the nation, saying if not careful, the elections can be an open door for Satan.

“The (Nigerian) government should be cautious of the way they go about inconclusive elections,” Joshua told congregants on Sunday 17th March 2019.

“[The Government] should be cautious the way they handle inconclusive elections. This can be an open door for Satan.This can be an open door for Satan. You know Satan kills, steals and destroys,” he continued, calling for urgent prayers for the nation.

“Lift up your voice and pray. If here is not at peace, you cannot come here. So, lift up your voice and start your prayer from this country, Nigeria. Open your lips and pray for peace and harmony.”

Pray for the nation, Nigeria – for peace and harmony, for understanding and wisdom. God’s intervention!” said the cleric while leading his congregation at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in prayer.



The video of his warning was subsequently uploaded to Emmanuel TV’s popular YouTube channel which has over 1.1 million subscribers.

Supplementary elections are currently being held Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Adamawa – with unfortunate reports of violence and voter intimidation, especially in Kano – corroborating the urgency of the prophet’s warning.