Mutharika tells Chimulirenji to assign duties to cabinet ministers

President Peter Mutharika has told his running mate in the May elections Everton Chimulirenji to allocate work to ministers as government seeks to support bereaved families in the Kampepuza accident.

In a statement yesterday from the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mutharika directed all ministers to attend funeral and burial ceremonies of the victims of the road accident which occurred yesterday in Ntcheu.

Mutharika said Chimulirenji – who is also Minister of Civic Education and Community Development – should assign ministers to homes of victims where funeral ceremonies will take place.

Chimulirenji’s rank in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and in cabinet has risen since being chosen as Mutharika’s running mate. Yesterday, he was also sent to Ntcheu to deliver Mutharika’s message to bereaved families and the injured a few hours after the crash.

Twenty people died while 31 others suffered injuries after a truck smashed into several stationery vehicles and people at a crowded Kampepuza Market in Ntcheu at around 8am.

Four children were among the dead as well as 13 women and two men.

Meanwhile, Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika have expressed sadness following the accident.

“Their excellences continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all the departed and God’s comfort to all the families,” the statement said.

Government announced that it will take care of all funeral arrangements and costs which includes transportation of the remains, coffins.

Each bereaved family will be given and MK150,000 while those injured will immediately get MK50,000 for the time being to carter for immediate costs.