Funerals held for Kampepuza accident victims

Funerals for the victims of the Kampepuza accident have been held today in Ntcheu.

DPP’s Presidential running mate Everton Chimulirenji attended the funeral ceremony for 11 people at Nkonde village in TA Champiti.

Six of the 21 people who died in the crash are members of the same family.

Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister, Francis Kasaila was at Kalimwayi village in TA Kwataine for another funeral ceremony while Irrigation, Agriculture and Water Development Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Samuel Tembenu of Justice and Jean Kalirani of Lands also attended burial ceremonies in other Traditional Authorities.

Delivering a message of condolence from President Peter Mutharika, Chimulirenji said the President is saddened and shocked with the death of the 21 people.

“As government we are shocked with this great loss. For development activities to take place, a country needs people like the ones we have lost. Losing 21 people at once is a big blow to the nation,” said Chimulirenji who is also minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

He announced that government has since supported the affected families with K6.3 million to the bereaved families where each family got 50,000 kwacha for coffin and K250,000 for other funeral arrangements and related costs.

About 17 people were killed on spot in an accident at Kampepuza market in Ntcheu on Friday morning after a truck carrying relief maize from Dodma rammed into a crowd at the market and injuring several others in process.

Four others died some hours later in the course of receiving medical treatment at Ntcheu district hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were referred for further treatment.

Twenty people are still admitted at Ntcheu and Kamuzu Central Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

Police have since arrested the driver of the truck whose registration number was CA 1152 and is yet to be charged.

Source Mana