Chilima condoles families of Kampepuza accident victims

Vice President Saulos Chilima on Saturday evening went to Ntcheu to condole families of the Kampepuza road accident victims.

Funerals for 21 people who died in the accident were held earlier on Saturday while Chilima was in Dowa to launch the UTM manifesto.

After leaving Dowa, the UTM president went to Ntcheu where he visited four villages to condole the bereaved families.

He said he was shocked with the deaths from the accident on Friday and prayed to God to receive the souls of those who died.

“It is disheartening to hear that one village has lost as much as 12 people at a go. This is a huge loss and we can only pray to God to comfort the bereaved families,” said Chilima.

During the visit, Chilima was accompanied by his running mate Dr Michael Usi, UTM patron Noel Masangwi and UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati.

At the manifesto launch in Dowa, Chilima ordered for a minute of silence to be observed in honour of the departed souls who died due to tropical cyclone Idai in the lower shire, Bua Bridge dismantling which claimed lives of civilians and officers of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Kampepuza trading centre’s road accident in Ntcheu.