DPP Govt to take care of all costs for Kampepuza tragedy – Chimulirenji tells bereaved families 

The running mate for Democratic Progressive Party Hon Everton Chimulirenji has told bereaved families in the Kampepuza Tragedy, that the Mutharika led DPP government will take care of all funeral arrangements and costs which includes transportation of the remains, coffins and MK150,000 to each bereaved family at this trying time.

Chimulirenji was making the announcement at Ntcheu mortuary, where he had gone to console those affected and extend the message of condolence from the state president, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The soft spoken Chimulirenji told the gathering: “The president is shocked and saddened with the death, and this is why he sent me to check on you, and assure you that the Democratic Progressive Party is mourning with you and is with you.”

He further stated that those Injured, will immediately get MK50,000 for the time being to carter for immediate costs.

Seventeen people died while twenty five were injured after a truck hit stationery minibuses at Kampepuza in Ntcheu this morning.

According to reports, the truck that was coming from Lilongwe city to Balaka plowed into traders and minibuses at Kampepuza trading center.

Five of the injured people were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for further medical treatment.