Chiphiko pledges more development projects

Former Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South West constituency Rhino Chiphiko has pledged to implement more development projects in the area if he retains his seat.

Chiphiko who is standing on Malawi Congress Party ticket made the statement on Sunday at a rally in Area 22.

He said during his time as legislator he has managed to bring in the area several projects including roads, schools, bridges and a health centre.

“I came here to remind people about the projects l have brought in this area because of my ability to negotiate with authorities and l am pledging to construct a clinic at Ngwenya area,” he explained.

He then asked aspiring councillors in the constituency to put the needs of people at heart and to go around in the areas to know what is required.

Chiphiko also encouraged women to start small scale businesses and live independently and pledged to give loans to women in the constituency once he maintains his position.

In Lilongwe City South West Constituency, Chiphiko is facing competition from former legislator for the area Nancy Tembo.