Kondwani Kumwenda shown exit door at Bullets

With the transfer window still open for the local teams to beef up their squads, 2018 TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets have released their official squad for the 2019/20 soccer season.

New signings Luke Chima, Ben Manyozo, Gomezgani Chirwa and Precious Sambani have been included as has Fischer Kondowe who is contesting for a parliamentary seat in the Blantyre South East Constituency.

The people’s team will have 29 players in the 2019/20 season, four of whom have been promoted from the reserve side.

The club has released Kondwani Kumwenda, Emmanuel Zoya, Mussa Manyenje and Cuthbert Sineta whose contracts will not be renewed.

Bullets will either sale or loan Anzeru Joseph, Collen Nkhulambe and Maneno Nyoni but Richard Chimbamba and Dave will only be loaned out.

The team has promoted striker Hassan Kajoke, defender Charles Petro, goalkeeper Elias Missi and midfielder Chimwemwe Idana to the senior team.

Below is the full squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe Labson Chienda Elias Missi

DEFENDERS

Pilirani Zonda Gomezgani Chirwa Sankhani Mkandawire John Lanjesi Yamikani Fodya Bashir Maunde Precious Sambani Miracle Gabeya Charles Petro

MIDFIELDERS

Chimango Kayira Henry Kabichi Chimwemwe Idana MacPharlen Mgwira Dalitso Sailesi Ernest Petro Ben Manyozo Mike Mkwate Nelson Kangunje Precious Phiri Righteous Banda Fisher Kondowe

STRIKERS

Chiukepo Msowoya Hassan Kajoke Patrick Phiri Bright Munthari Luke Chima

PLAYERS PROMOTED FROM RESERVE TEAM Charles Petro – Defender Hassan Kajoke – Striker Elias Missi – Goalkeeper Chimwemwe Idana – Midfielder

PLAYERS TO BE LOANED OR SOLD OUT Anzeru Joseph – loan/sale Maneno Nyoni – loan/sale Collen Nkhulambe – loan/sale Richard Chimbamba – loan Dave Banda – loaned