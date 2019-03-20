I want Malawi to become the best women’s team in Africa – Mkandawire

Newly appointed Malawi National Women’s football team head coach Abel Mkandawire says his dream and vision is to transform the She-Flames into one of the best teams in Africa.

He was speaking soon after the morning training session at Mpira Village in readiness for the 2020 Olympics qualifier against Mozambique next month.

Mkandawire was quick to praise his charges’s attitude during training sessions but he was quick to highlight areas of where he needs to improve before facing Mozambique.

“So far, we have started very well as you can see that the girls are responding positively to the training sessions.

“The girls are so committed and this is in line with my dream and vision to make the team one of the best in Africa and this will happen because my players are willing to do so,” he explained.

Asked on which areas of concentration he is working on before the encounter, he said: “We are working on our defense because we have been conceding a lot of goals. You can have the best attack but you cannot win the match if you don’t have a good defense so that’s where we are working on,” he added.

On foreign based players, Mkandawire said Football Association of Malawi is finalizing everything and he is very confident that they will arrive for camping next week.

“I am expecting them to arrive any day next week. As I am talking to you right now, the FA is finalizing everything so they are likely to join the rest of the squad next week,” he concluded.

The head coach will be assisted by MacNebert Kazuwa and Andrew Chikhosi while Chimwemwe Chitedze was named the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Catherine Chikandula is the team manager while Maggie Chombo Sadik appointed Technical Advisor.