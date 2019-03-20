Fake sample ballot paper circulating on social media – MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the sample ballot paper circulating on social media is fake.

The commission has advised stakeholders and the general public to ignore the fake ballot paper circulating on social media.

“This ballot paper sample is not from the Malawi Electoral Comission.

“The Commission will share a sample of the final template ( without security features) for stakeholders to use for voter education at an appropriate time,” MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said.

He added that one of the features on a genuine ballot is that names of candidates are arranged following alphabetical order of surnames as guided by the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act.

Mwafulirwa then advised stakeholders to disregard everything spread on social media if it is not coming from MEC.

Malawi willl go to the polls on May 21 this year with Lazarus Chakwera of MCP, President Peter Mutharika of the ruling DPP and Vice President Saulos Chilima of UTM the main contenders for the presidency.