Prophet Bushiri awarded in S.A for humanitarian work: Cabinet Minister Mantashe graces event

South Africa’s renowned charity organization, Sakhululeka Isizwe, has recognized and awarded Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his continued humanitarian work across the world.

Founder of the organization, East London-based Chief Makinana said Prophet Bushiri’s humanitarian work expecially towards children and youths is not something that should go without mention.

Presenting the award to one of Bushiri’s officials on Saturday last week in East London, Makinana underlined that his organization will continue to support Bushiri to ensure that his dream of touching people is not realized and not disturbed.

The ceremony, which was organized to raise funds to support Frere Hospital in the area, was graced by Minister of Mines Gwede Mantashe.

In his speech, Mantashe said the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was founded in church and it encouraging to note that ECG and Prophet Bushiri are championing humanitarian activities.

After the ceremony, the Sakhululeka Isizwe Charity organization pledged R 10 000 to help children who are suffering from Cancer, and ECG through Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledged R300 000.

ECG resident pastor for East London Apostle Baloyi said his church believes in feeding people both with spiritual and physical need. He said Prophet Bushiri always make it clear that ECG should always preach beyond the pulpit.