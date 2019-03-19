Notorious criminals arrested in Zomba

Police in Zomba have arrested three notorious criminals who were wanted in connection with a spate of robberies in the city of Zomba.

Zomba Police spkesperson Inspector Patricia Sipiliano identified the suspects as Michael Banda, 42, Patrick Phiri aged 38, and Samuel Somanje, 24.

According to Sipiliano, Banda and Phiri were arrested on 13 March in Lilongwe while Somanje was netted in Zomba on Saturday, 16 March when he was planning another robbery at Green Acres Lodge.

The suspects hit a number of lodges in the city, stealing valuable items and cash in their attack.

On the night of 25 February, the three and other five suspects stormed into River Walk Lodge and robbed lodgers of their precious items and cash amounting to K1.6 million.

The gang is also suspected to have hit Victory, Mulunguzi Riverside and Masuku lodges as well as Dignitas International.

They also ransacked St. Antony Community Day Secondary School.

Police detectives have since been on the ground hunting for the suspected gang.

The manhunt led to the arrest of the suspects in Lilongwe and Zomba and the recovery of some of the stolen property.

The items, among others, include 4 laptop computers, one motorcycle, one plasma TV and 3 smartphones.

Investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

Banda comes from Tchona village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka District, Phiri is from Phwandaphwanda village under T/A Nkalo in Chiradzulu District while Somanje hails from Namaraka in the area of T/A Makanjira in Mangochi District.