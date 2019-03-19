FDH pumps K6m into Mayor’s trophy

FDH has pumped K6 million into the Mzuzu City Mayor’s trophy.

The trophy which was launched on Saturday will be played by both government and private primary schools.

Speaking during the launch, His worship Mayor for Mzuzu city William Vyopo Mkandawire said he is happy to see the Mayor’s trophy back.

“Let me thank FDH Bank for the K6 million, this trophy will help to start the development of football from primary schools,” said Mkandawire.

He assured FHD Bank that the trophy will run according to plans and said his wish is for the competition to be held every year.

Northern Region Sports officer Georgina Msowoya told the gathering pupils that they must take sports as business.

“There are a lot of Malawians who are enjoying through sports such as Tabitha Chawinga, Mwayi Kumwenda and many others. And let me also thank FDH Bank, government can’t do everything let corporate companies help to develop sports in Malawi,” she said.

Forty primary schools from Mzuzu city will participate in the trophy and out of the number 17 are private primary schools.

The trophy will be played on a knockout basis and is expected to run for not more than two months.