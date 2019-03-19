Blantyre Press Club organizes show for flood victims

The Blantyre Press Club has organized a fundraising show this Friday in Blantyre to reach out to thousands of people affected by floods in Chikwawa.

In an interview with this reporter, Blantyre Press Club (BPC) president Blessings Kanache who confirmed the development, said realising that there are thousands of people in 15 districts in dire need of support, the club decided to lead by example.

Kanache said being Malawian journalists it means those suffering from the effects of the floods are their brothers and sisters hence organizing the show in aid to Chikwawa district flood victims.

He said their plan to donate to Chikwawa is because it is one of the worst affected district and they understand there are more people requiring urgent assistance.

According to Kanache, if they manage to solicit more donations, the club will also donate to Nsanje and Blantyre districts.

Kanache said the fundraising show will be held at Mibawa Multi-purpose Hall in Limbe from 8PM and it has been put at K2500 per head where Malawi’s reggae giants The Black Missionaries are expected to perform.

“BPC is saddened that the majority of those suffering are children who have lost everything including food and school materials. The club is working with various partners including the Malawi Red Cross to ensure that every penny collected reach to beneficiaries,” he said.

Kanache added that the club is aware that people have clothes, shoes, kitchen utensils, pails and buckets which they don’t use and is encouraging people to bring items so that they are donated to the flood victims.

“BPC is therefore inviting all people of good will to come to this event on Friday but should also take time to visit people affected by floods to appreciate that these people need everyone’s support.” Added Kanache.

The organisers are also encouraging those planning to donate towards to the cause, to also join the media and partners during the handover of the donation to the beneficiaries.