Mkandawire names She-Flames squad

Malawi National Women’s football team coach Abel Mkandawire has named a 25 member squad to start preparations for a 2020 Olympics qualifier against Mozambique next month.

The squad was selected during a mini tournament involving Regional Select teams held on Saturday at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The newly appointed coach said he was satisfied with the performance of the selected players and is confident of building a team that will be competitive in the fight for a place in Tokyo.

“All the players fought hard to get into the squad and those selected deserved it.

“We have a blend of senior and young players who showed good levels of tactical awareness. It is now up to us to build a team,” said Mkandawire.

The team will be camping in Blantyre ahead of the first leg at the Kamuzu Stadium on 4th April.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Samil Amidu (DD Sunshine)

Mercy Sikelo (Skippers)

Martha Banda (BT Zero)

Ruth Mhango (Under 20)

DEFENDERS

Fatsireni Kazembe (Skippers)

Silvia Phiri

Moreen Phiri (CY Sisters)

Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Madise (DD Sunshine)

Emily Jossam (Skippers)

Towera Vinkhumbo (BT Zero)

Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa)

MIDFIELDERS

Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters)

Madyina Ngulube (DD Sunshine)

Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Bonongwe

Bridget Nkuzilire (Skippers)

Asimenye Simwawa (Super Dynamos)

Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine)

Zainabu Kapanda (BT Zero)

STRIKERS

Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers)

Mary Chavinda (BT Zero)

Linda Kasenda (Skippers)

Enelescio Mhango (DD Sunshine)