Mera rings fuel availability bell

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) is upbeat fuel will continue being sufficient in the country despite the recent environmental situation posing a risk.

MERA has made the statement at a time when reports are suggesting Malawi would be faced with a fuel shortage as rains have caused damage to roads in Mozambique and neighbouring nations, routes used to ferry fuel.

“Malawi imports its fuel from Beira and Nacala ports in Mozambique and Dar-es-Salaam port in Tanzania. Out of these supply routes, it is only the Beira route that has been affected with Cyclone Idai. Malawi has, therefore, increased import volumes through Nacala and Dar-es-Salaam and has also activated the Harare route to ensure continued seamless supply of fuel in Malawi,” Reads a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi.

It adds: “MERA will continue to update the public of the fuel supply situation in the country.”