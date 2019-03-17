MEC says video demo will decrease null and void votes

In a bid to decrease the number of null and void votes in the 21 May tripartite elections, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in conjunction with Ministry of Civic Education is producing a demonstration video on voting process aimed at civic educating Malawians.

Speaking on Thursday during the shooting of the video at Demela Primary school in Salima, MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda said the video shows Malawians the process of voting on the day of actual polling and the video is part of civic education in preparation to the polls.

“We decided to collaborate with the Ministry of Civic Education because they are experts in producing video meant for educating the masses while MEC is rendering technical support for the video demo so that Malawians should have a glimpse of how the voting process will be done on 21 May election,” he said.

He further said this year the Commission wants to make sure there is less number of null and void votes hence the development of the video demonstration.

Concurring with MEC, Commissioner Deputy Director in the Ministry of Civic Education Dalitso Chikwembani said demonstration video plays an effective role in any civic education and that the Ministry believes the video demonstration of voting process will help the Electoral Commission in achieving its intended goal.

“As a Ministry we are urging voters to be interested in watching the demonstration video when it is finished and beamed in all television station so that everyone know all the stages when he or she reaches the polling centre on 21 May elections,” he said.

MEC and Ministry of Civic education are working with Ministry of Information and Technology and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in the development and production of the demonstration video to make sure that 21 May tripartite elections are free, fair and transparent for every Malawian.