Bullets done on transfer market

Nyasa Big Bullets say the club will make no further signings after bringing on board four players in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya, the 2018 TNM Super League champions will register 29 players for the upcoming season hence making it very difficult to add some new players to the current squad.

“The technical panel requested us to sign two defenders, a midfielder and a striker and we have done that as such, we won’t be making further signings.”

“We have promoted four players from the reserve team and we will also be loaning out other players plus releasing those that are not in our plans,” he said.

The club has been heavily linked with a move to sign Griffin Young Star’s star Peter Banda in the coming days.

The league defending champions have so far axed Kondwani Kumwenda, Collen Nkhulambe and Anzeru Joseph.

It has also been reported that Dave Banda and Richard Chimbamba will be loaned out to Ntopwa FC before the start of the new season.