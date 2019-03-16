Parliament authorises delinking of UNIMA

Parliament on Friday passed three bills that seeks to delink University of Malawi colleges.

The Malawi Polytechnic, Chancellor College, College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing will become separate universities after the University of Malawi Bill – which will repeal the 1965 University of Malawi Act – as well as the two other bills – Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences Bill and Malawi University of Health Sciences bill – are assented to by President Peter Mutharika.

Under the new legislations, Malawi Polytechnic University is now Malawi University Business and Applied Sciences while College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing will be under Malawi University of Health Sciences. Chancellor College will be called University of Malawi.

Speaking with members of the press, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka said as a country there is a need to determine how the country’s education system is being accessed.

“The problem has been that when one college has problems it affects the operation of other colleges, but this does not affect the independent university such as Luanar, MUST just to mention a few which will same applies to this universities” he explained.

The Minister added that the introduction of these universities will invite more opportunities for them to grow which is also agenda of this country and at the same time it will assist resolve conflicts that arises in the institutions.

Both opposition Malawi Congress Party and People’s Party supported the bill.

Malawi Congress Party Member of Parliament for Dowa Ngala Elias Chakwera said the legislations it improve the quality of high education.