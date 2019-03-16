JB on course to retirement from active politics

Former President Joyce Banda has hinted that she will retire from active politics after the May 21 elections.

Banda who is also People’s Party (PP) president said in a statement Friday that after the she will focus on her philanthropy work.

“Post elections, I will continue with my international work at the nine boards where I serve, international speaking engagements and here in Malawi I will continue my work of 30 years in our rural communities, particularly with those living in abject poverty,” she said.

The ex-Malawi leader will not contest in the elections as she has endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera.

Banda’s PP initially entered into an alliance with Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM but the coalition lasted three days and she went on to present her nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Elections.

She has now withdrawn her candidacy saying she will work with Chakwera.

“Yesterday I held a meeting with Peoples Party National Executive Committee Members to discuss yet again the view that I have advocated for since I returned home a year ago and that is to say that the opposition needs to unite and work together. I strongly believe that there is strength in unity.

“In my acceptance speech at the convention on the 30th of August, 2018, I reiterated that it was important for the People’s Party to get into a coalition with other parties. I am grateful to God that after a whole morning discussion we unanimously agreed to my proposal to withdraw my candidature and to endorse Hon Lazarus Chakwera,” Banda said.

She then thanked PP members and the general public for supporting her decision.