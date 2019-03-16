Airtel Malawi donates K60 million to DODMA

Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated K60 million to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to assist people who have been affected by floods across the country.

Speaking after symbolically presenting the donation, Airtel Malawi Legal and Regulatory Director and Secretary Hlupikire Chalamba said that they noted with concern over the disaster and decided to donate the funds in order to assist the affected people.

Chalamba added that the donation may not be much comparing with the property and items that were damaged and washed away during the disaster.

“We believe that these funds will reach and support the victims, we are also appealing to other stakeholders to come in and support the victims for the betterment of our fellow Malawians,” he said.

In his remarks, Director of Risk Response in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs James Chiusiwa commended Airtel for the donation saying it will go a long way to assist the affected people.

However, Chiusiwa expressed concern over the increase of the victims in the identified districts of Balaka, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Zomba, Mulanje, Ntcheu, Mwanza, Machinga, Phalombe, Mangochi, Thyolo, Dedza and Neno.

Over 184,589 people have been affected by floods. About 565 got injured, 56 died while three went missing following the floods.