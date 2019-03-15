UN experts to investigate killings of persons with albinism — Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika says two United Nations experts will be in the country in the next two weeks to investigate killings of persons with albinism and uncover any market for body parts.

Mutharika said this on Thursday at Joho Primary School, Nsanama in Machinga where he visited families who were affected by the continuous rains that fell between March 5 and 8 this year.

“Let me make this announcement here that the United Nations is sending two experts to investigate the killings of people with albinism and to establish where the market — if any — is located,” said Mutharika.

He condemned the attacks and killings of people with albinism describing it as: senseless acts fuelled by ignorance and stupidity.

“About 25 people have been killed so far since all this madness started; now, tell me: who has become rich because of the killings of persons with albinism for their body parts?” queried Mutharika.

On the floods, Mutharika assured the displaced families that government through the Malata and Cement Subsidy Program will assist them build new houses.

According to Machinga District Commissioner, Bester Mandere all traditional authorities in Machinga have been affected by the disaster which has killed five people and left over 29, 000 households destitute.

Mandere said the total number of affected people in the district is 145, 155 most of them women and children

“The number of people who have been affected by the disaster is equivalent to 23 percent of the total population of the district,” he said.

Joho Primary School Evacuation Camp which President Mutharika visited is hosting 137 people from 45 families and among them are the elderly, men and women, adolescents and under-fives.

The people have so far been assisted with food items, blankets, kitchen utensils and shelter kits, courtesy of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs and Malawi Red Cross Society.

On Thursday, Mutharika also visited Pirimiti and Jali in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where people have equally been affected by the disaster.