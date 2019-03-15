Reward for hard work: Bullets to hold player gala awards

First of its kind, Nyasa Big Bullets have announced that the club will hold end of the season awards for the team’s successful 2018 season at Comesa Hall in the city of Blantyre.

The club’s management had a press briefing on Thursday afternoon where Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya revealed March 29 as a date where top performers will be rewarded.

According to Haiya, the team will award best goalkeeper of the season, best defender of the season, midfielder of the season, most disciplined player of the season and player of the season.

"We are delighted to announce that the club will hold its first ever player gala awards at Comesa Hall on 29th March 2018.

“We will award best goalkeeper of the season, best defender of the season, midfielder of the season, most disciplined player and player of the season,” he explained.

Asked on how the process will be done, Haiya said registered supporters of the club will be the ones to vote for the winners.

“Registered supporters will vote for the winners in all categories. We will also host awards for the reserve team following their back to back successful seasons in the second division and the main division,” he concluded.

He also urged other supporters who are yet to register as members of the club to do so as this will enable them to participate in this activity.

“Those who are yet to register can do so online by texting *477# but they won’t enjoy the benefits of the already registered members because they will only register online without a fee,” he added.

Bullets won the TNM Super League championship in the just ended season.