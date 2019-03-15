MCP says JB has boosted Chakwera’s chances

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says its chances of winning the 2019 presidential race have increased following the alliance with former Malawi President Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka made the remarks Thursday in Lilongwe shortly after the alliance was announced.

He said the party’s chances of getting into government have been boosted since all PP supporters will stand behind MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Sidik Mia.

According to Mkaka, the development will not have any effect on Chakwera- Mia pair since PP has promised to fight for the betterment of Malawians and not personal gain.

“People need to understand that Joyce Banda has huge followers and her decision to endorse Chakwera has increased the number of people supporting MCP. Some issues like primaries will be addressed during the joint meeting and we should wait for that,” Mkaka said.

Meanwhile, Mkaka has assured MCP and PP entities that this is a mature deal and all will go well.

But in a separate interview with Malawi24, the Secretary General of People’s Party Ibrahim Matola refused to shed more light on the announcement and told reporters to bombard all questions to Joyce Banda.

“That question you can refer it to President Joyce Banda and you can keep it for the intended joint meeting between president Chakwera and Joyce Banda. And about the conditions agreed, the forthcoming joint meeting will have clearance on that,” said Matola.

Meanwhile, the two parties are still working on cementing the coalition.