FAM to hold national women’s team player selection exercise

FAM will on Saturday host a day long mini tournament at the Civo Stadium where National Women’s team coaching panel led by new coach Abel Mkandawire will select players who will go in camp on Monday.

The event will involve three regional select sides who will play on a round robin format as FAM looks to assemble a squad that will play Mozambique in the African Women’s 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers next month.

FAM Technical Director John Kaputa said with the Women’s League in off season, the tournament will give the coaches a platform to select good players.

Kaputa said while they already have some names from the Malawi Senior and Under 20 Women’s teams that took part in the COSAFA tournaments last year, there is need to cast the net wider.

“Since the Cosafa tournament the team has been inactive, so we want to see if those players who played in the last games are still there and in good form. But again, we have an opportunity to spot new players who will be taken on board.

“Once we have chosen the local squad, we will also invite our foreign based players including captain Tabitha Chawinga who is in China and her Sweden based sister Temwa to join the team,” said Kaputa.

Malawi will host Mozambique on 4th April 2019 at the Kamuzu Stadium and the return leg will be played in Maputo a week later.

Information courtesy of Football Association of Malawi